Indian Navy's combat capabilities augmented with sea-based endo-atmospheric interceptor missile trial

New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): The trial of a sea-based endo-atmospheric interceptor missile further augments Indian Navy's combat capabilities aimed at making it a force ready to preserve, protect and promote the country's Maritime interests, said a statement by Indian Navy.

This successful firing is a significant milestone towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat, added the Indian Navy.



DRDO and Indian Navy on April 21 successfully conducted a maiden flight trial of a sea-based endo-atmospheric interceptor missile off the coast of Odisha in the Bay of Bengal on April 21, 2023.

The purpose of the trial was to engage and neutralize a hostile ballistic missile threat thereby elevating India into the elite club of Nations having Naval BMD capability.

Prior to this, DRDO successfully demonstrated a land-based BMD system with the capability to neutralize ballistic missile threats, emerging from adversaries. (ANI)

