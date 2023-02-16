Indian Navy's Dornier airlifts patient to Kochi from Lakshadweep

Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 16 (ANI): A 19-year-old boy with a severe head injury was airlifted from Agatti islands in Lakshadweep by the Indian Navy to Kochi in a Dornier aircraft.

"On the request of the Lakshadweep administration, a swift medical evacuation of a 19-year-old boy with a severe head injury was undertaken on the intervening night of February 15 -16 by a Naval Dornier of INS Garuda," Southern Naval Command said.

The Dornier aircraft carried out its maiden night evacuation from the islands on Wednesday, the Navy said.



"This night casualty evacuation was possible due to the validation of the night flying operations from Agatti airfield undertaken by the Indian Navy on October 22," the Navy added.

The efforts towards operationalizing Agatti airfield by night have thus paved the way for undertaking quick humanitarian aid and casualty evacuation missions.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

