Indian Olympic Association election shall be conducted as scheduled: SC

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday said that the election of office bearers of the Indian Olympic Association must go ahead as scheduled.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that it will hear the matter relating to IOA on December 7.

One of the lawyers today mentioned the matter and sought an urgent hearing of his plea on the ground that three minor amendments to the constitution of IOA should be decided prior to the polls.

But the court refused to interfere with pleas seeking urgent hearing and gave go-ahead to election to IOA office bearers.

The Supreme Court earlier had noted that elections to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) will be conducted on December 10.



A bench of justice DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli has received a note from Justice L Nageswara Rao, former Judge of this Court, who has been appointed to oversee the IOA election. Justice Rao has submitted a note dated 2 November 2022, which indicates the comprehensive exercise which has been carried out by the learned former Judge of this Court on an expedited basis.

"There is a broad consensus in terms of the note submitted by Justice L Nageswara Rao that the elections should be held on 10 December 2022. The proposal is accepted," the court noted in its last order copy.

The Supreme Court had earlier appointed former judge Justice L Nageswara Rao to conduct elections to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and to take assignments for ensuring a fair and development-oriented approach for the future of Olympic sports in the country.

The court was dealing with a petition by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) challenging a Delhi HC order that appointed a Committee of Administrators (CoA) for the IOA to the preparation of the Constitution and conduct fresh elections.

The Delhi High Court on August 16, 2022, appointed a Committee of Administrators (CoA) for the Indian Olympic Association. (ANI)

