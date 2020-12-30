Indian Railway completes 180 Kmph speed trial of Vistadome Tourist Coaches

New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): Adding muscles to Atma Nirbhar Bharat Mission, Indian Railways on Wednesday completed successful speed trials of the new design Vistadome Tourist Coaches made by Integral Coach Factory (ICF).



In a statement, the Ministry of Railways stated that the objective is to provide world class modern travelling experience to the passengers.

The coach has successfully completed 180 kmph oscillation trial. Squeeze test of the above coach were already completed in ICF in the December, it said.

The Vistadom tourist coach is provided with larger viewing area including roof top glasses with 44 seats for passengers with rotation up to180 degree to face the direction of train movement. The coach is also having Wi-Fi based passenger information system. (ANI)

