Indian Railway enhances max speed along Golden Quadrilateral-Golden Diagonal sections

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): Indian Railway in its landmark achievement has drastically enhanced the maximum speed to 130 kilometers per hour for 1,280 km length out of 1,612 km in Golden Quadrilateral-Golden Diagonal (GQ-GD) route.

The route covers the entire GQ-GD route over South Central Railway, except Vijayawada - Duvvada section, where signaling up-gradation work is in progress, according to a press statement from the Ministry of Railways.

The enhanced speed limits could be achieved due to the systematic and planned strengthening of track and its infrastructure by removing bottlenecks in these sections on a fast pace. This included heavier rails, laying of 260 meters long welded rail panels, improvement of curves and gradients among others.

As per the press statement, Railways has utilized the opportunity of the lockdown period and low train movement last year (due to the COVID-19 pandemic) to complete all necessary infrastructure up-gradation works.



Based on these improvements done in the zone, the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO)/Lucknow conducted oscillation trials through Confirmatory Oscillograph Car Run (COCR) consisting of instrumented coaches of all classes at 130 Kmph speed during July and October last year. During this check, in addition to track parameters, other areas like signaling aspect, traction distribution equipment, locomotives and coach fitness were also checked and recorded.

Accordingly, the South Central Railway zone has received sanction to enhance the maximum speed limits to 130 kmph along the following routes--Golden Diagonal (Grand Trunk) Route: 744 Route Kilometer (Rkm), Ballarshah to Kazipet - 234 Rkm, Kazipet-Vijayawada-Gudur - 510 Rkm

Golden Quadrilateral Route (Chennai - Mumbai section)--536 Rkm, Renigunta to Gooty - 281 Rkm, Gooty to Wadi - 255 Rkm.

Already, the maximum speed limits in the High-Density Network (HDN) between Secunderabad - Kazipet (132 Kms distance) had been enhanced to 130 kmph.

As such, including both the Up and Down lines in these sections, a total of 2,824 kms (1412 Rkms) has now been made fit to run at a speed of 130 kmph. This covers the entire GQ-GD route over South Central Railway (SCR), except Vijayawada - Duvvada section, where signaling up-gradation work is in progress. (ANI)

