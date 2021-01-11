Indian Railways bags 13 honours at National Energy Conservation Awards 2020

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Indian Railways has bagged 13 honours at the National Energy Conservation Awards 2020.

Relentless and continuous efforts to provide clean and green transportation to all its stakeholders and commuters has resulted in Indian Railway bagging 13 awards in three prestigious categories of National Energy Conservation Awards (NECA) for the year 2020, organised by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Ministry of Power.

Western Railway has been awarded the First Prize, Eastern Railway has been awarded the Second prize, North Eastern Railway and South Central Railway has been awarded Certificate of Merit in the transport category.



In Building Category, Divisional Railway Manager's offices at Bhavnagar and Rajkot have won the first and second prize respectively. Electrical Department, DRM Office, North Eastern Railway has been awarded Certificate of Merit.

In Railway workshops subcategory, Diesel Loco Shed, South Central Railway, Vijayawada has bagged the First prize, Kanchrapara Workshop, Eastern Railway, North 24 Parganas has won the second prize. The certificate of Merit has been awarded to Mechanical Workshop, North Eastern Railway, Izzatnagar, Central Railway Workshop, Mysore, Mechanical Workshop, Dibrugarh, North East Frontier Railway and Central Workshop, Ponmalai, Southern Railway, Tiruchchirapalli.

These awards have been given to Indian Railways' zones and workshops for significant improvements in energy conservation by adopting various measures to promote energy efficiency. Indian Railway is committed to improve our performance towards energy efficiency and clean environment in the coming years. (ANI)

