Indian Railways brings RailWire Wi-Fi at Historic Dera Baba Nanak Station in Punjab

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): RailTel has provided Railwire Wi-Fi at the historic Dera Baba Nanak railway station in Punjab to enable the pilgrims to use fast Wi-Fi services as an amenity.

The "Kartarpur Corridor" Project has been inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 9.

"The free Railwire Wi-Fi can be used inside the railway station premises by anyone who has a smartphone with a working connection for KYC consideration. The Sultanpur Lodhi station which has a rush of pilgrims for visiting Dera Baba Nanak has also been provided with Wi-Fi," an official release by RailTel stated.

In a mission to turn the railway station into a platform for digital inclusion, RailTel has provided free Wi-Fi at 5300+ Railway stations across the country. Soon, all feasible railway stations (except halts), will have free Wi-Fi.

The Wi-Fi service to passengers are being provided under 'RailWire'- the retail broadband initiative of RailTel catering to Enterprises, SMEs and homes.

RailTel was also entrusted by NIC to deliver 8 Mbps BW at Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Dera Baba Nanak, Gurdaspur under the prestigious "Kartarpur Corridor" Project of Government of India.

This leased line connectivity shall enable the ICP for authentication of traveller's identity at the Immigration Check Post (ICP) and Foreigners Registration Offices (FROs) through the use of intelligent documents scanners and biometrics, updation of Foreigner's details at entry and exit points. (ANI)

