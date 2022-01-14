Indian Railways decides to redesignate post of 'Guard' as 'Train Manager'

New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): Indian Railways has decided to redesignate the post of 'Guard' as 'Train Manager', said a statement from the railways on Friday.

"The issue of change of designation of Trains Guard to "Train Manager" is being demanded for quite some time," reads the statement from Indian Railways.



The demand was raised as the designation 'Train guard' had become outdated and in society common man draw reference that he/she may be a guard in some private from etc, it said.

In the GSR, Trains Guard is virtually a Train In-charge of the respective train.

"It would, therefore, be quite appropriate that the existing designation of Trains Guard be changed to "Train Manager", which would be a dignified designation for them without any financial implication, so that, they can also lead a respectful life in the society," added the statement. (ANI)

