Indian Railways develops low-cost ventilator

Kapurthala (Punjab) [India], April 6 (ANI): The Indian Railways has developed a low-cost ventilator, Jeevan, at its Kapurthala Rail Coach Factory, an official said on Sunday.

"The prototype is awaiting clearance from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). This Ventilator will cost Rs 10,00-15,000 only. Once it gets clearance from ICMR, Railways is ready for its mass production," the official told ANI.

The Indian Railways has transformed its coaches into isolation wards to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country has gone up to 3,577 as on Sunday. So far, 83 people have died of the coronavirus. (ANI)

