Indian Railways employees to contribute one day salary to combat COVID-19

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): The Ministry of Railways has pledged to contribute one day's salary of all railway employees to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM-CARES Fund to combat coronavirus.

"The North Central Railways with existing employee strength is expected to contribute more than Rs 7.3 crores in this fund as all unions and federation of officers and staff have also given their full support to this initiative," read an official statement.

In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the North Central Railway has produced more than 10000 masks.

Similarly, the production of sanitizers has also been initiated following approved methodology and approximately 2000 litres have already been manufactured by coaching depots and Central Hospital Prayagraj.

In addition, to fight against the COVID-19, the railway board has authorised all Zonal Railways and PSUs to temporarily hire doctors and paramedic staff from retired Railway medical practitioners (up to the age of 65 years) or from the open market. (ANI)

