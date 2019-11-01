Representative image.
Representative image.

Indian Railways expands e-office system

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 20:33 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Ministry of Railways said RailTel has created over 50000 users in 58 establishments of the Indian Railways which have adopted paperless work culture and has also trained all executives to handle the platform.
"RailTel has created 50000+ users in 58 establishments of Indian Railways which have adopted paperless work culture and also trained all the executives to handle the platform," said the Ministry of Railways in a release.
"Indian Railways adopted the e-office system to make it paperless, efficient, transparent and expeditious. The implementation of phase-I of NIC e-office suite has been completed ahead of time by RailTel under an MoU with Indian Railways in March 2019 with a mandate to complete the work by March 2020," said an official statement.
This would enable quick disposal of files and systematic, timely monitoring of pending files.
With the above advantages, Indian Railways will be changing the work culture for providing better services to the public. e-Office fosters a paper-less culture which will not only save operational cost but also reduce the carbon footprint.
e-Office implementation is a Mission Mode Project (MMP) under the National e-Governance Programme of the Government of India.
The project aims to usher in paperless, more efficient, effective and transparent inter-government and intra-government transactions and processes. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 21:12 IST

Assam: Chhath Puja preparations in Dibrugarh in final stages; CM...

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Preparations for Chhath Puja festival on November 2 escalated after the Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal expressed his wish to attend the festivities in Dibrugarh on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 21:11 IST

Amarinder Singh accuses SAD of politicising birth anniversary...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday criticised Shiromani Akali Dal for not attending the all-party meeting called by the state government ahead of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Guru Nanak.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 21:10 IST

Uttarakhand: Government declares public holiday on Chhath Puja

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): The Uttrakhand government declared a public holiday on November 2, on the occasion of Chhath Puja.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 21:08 IST

BJP workers, councillors protested against organisation of...

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): The Aam Admi Party (AAP) on Friday said that the BJP leaders were protesting against the organisation of Chhat puja event in Kalkaji area here yesterday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 21:04 IST

'Pollution crisis in Delhi a super collective failure'

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): As the national capital struggles with the ongoing pollution crisis post-Diwali, Dr Arvind Kumar, chairman of Respiratory Department of Sri Ganga Ram Hospital here, has termed the situation as a 'super collective failure'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 20:56 IST

Cyclone Maha to intensify: IMD

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department in Gujarat has predicted on Friday that the severe cyclonic storm Maha is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm within the next 12 hours.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 20:55 IST

Odisha: Naveen Patnaik sanctions redevelopment of Swaragadwara...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha), Nov 1 (ANI): In a rare gesture, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has decided that his father's memorial at Swargadwara in the holy city of Puri will be shifted for creating facilities for people visiting it for cremation as the place lacks space and people have a deep desire

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 20:55 IST

Akal Takht Jathedar thanks Pakistan for ending need for passport...

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Akal Takht Jathedar Harpreet Singh on Friday thanked Pakistan for waiving off two key requirements for Sikh pilgrims travelling for pilgrimage to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur from India- ending the need for a passport and waiving entry fee to the revered s

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 20:52 IST

Special train to run from Beas to Rudrapur City from Nov 8:...

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): In order to clear the extra rush of passengers, Northern Railway on Friday announced an unreserved special train from Beas to Rudrapur City from November 8.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 20:41 IST

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lays foundation stone for...

Hazaribagh (Jharkhand) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday laid the foundation stone for Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited LPG gas plant in Hazaribagh, along with fellow Union Minister Arjun Munda and Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 20:34 IST

Punjab govt says taking all possible measures to control stubble burning

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): RK Verma, Principal Secretary, Department of Science, Technology and Environment in the Punjab government on Friday assured that the government is taking all possible measures to control stubble burning in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 20:33 IST

BJP govts polluting environment with their polluted mindset: AAP...

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Friday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for targetting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal led government for deteriorating air quality in the national capital.

Read More
iocl