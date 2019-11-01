Indian Railways expands e-office system

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Ministry of Railways said RailTel has created over 50000 users in 58 establishments of the Indian Railways which have adopted paperless work culture and has also trained all executives to handle the platform.

"Indian Railways adopted the e-office system to make it paperless, efficient, transparent and expeditious. The implementation of phase-I of NIC e-office suite has been completed ahead of time by RailTel under an MoU with Indian Railways in March 2019 with a mandate to complete the work by March 2020," said an official statement.

This would enable quick disposal of files and systematic, timely monitoring of pending files.

With the above advantages, Indian Railways will be changing the work culture for providing better services to the public. e-Office fosters a paper-less culture which will not only save operational cost but also reduce the carbon footprint.

e-Office implementation is a Mission Mode Project (MMP) under the National e-Governance Programme of the Government of India.

The project aims to usher in paperless, more efficient, effective and transparent inter-government and intra-government transactions and processes. (ANI)