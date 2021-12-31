Indian Railways launches drive to curb unauthorized vending

New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): In another step towards improving passengers' safety, the Indian Railways has started a massive drive to curb unauthorized vending in trains and directed the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Zonal Railways to expedite their inspections to deal with the menace.

In an official order, the Railway Board has advised both the RPF and the Zonal Railways to carry out inspections against unauthorized vending.

The step was taken based on the "number of complaints of unauthorized vending on trains received by Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)", the order said.



The board also advised adopting corrective measures while issuing Identity Cards and issuance of traveling authority to the staff of licensees which has serious potential for causing irregular and unauthorized vending on trains in addition to posing a serious risk to the safety and security of passengers.

According to the order, "the travel authority for staff of licensees is to be issued only by Zonal Railways, and it not be delegated to IRCTC".

It has also advised that "identity cards issued by licensees shall be attested by an officer of IRCTC who should not below the rank of Junior Administrative Grade" and clearly mentions the validity period and specific train number for which the Identity Cards are issued.

"Such Identity Cards shall not be used for purposes other than vending or service in the said train," it also instructed. (ANI)

