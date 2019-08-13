Indian Railways manufacture locomotive with 180 kmph speed

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Indian Railways has manufactured a high-speed locomotive in West Bengal's Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW), achieving a top speed of 180 km per hour, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

The minister also mentioned that the new locomotive is produced under the "Make in India" initiative of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

"It will speed up trains like never before," Goyal tweeted from his official Twitter handle.

The union minister also attached a video with his tweet, displaying the speed at which the train is running through a speedometer. (ANI)

