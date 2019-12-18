Indian Railways offers 50 per cent concession for youth participating in 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat' programme

New Delhi [India], Dec 18 (ANI): Indian Railways has decided to grant 50 per cent concession for the youth participating in the 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat' programme.

"The concession will be given in basic fares of Second and Sleeper Class to youths with emoluments of not more than five thousand rupees per month for travelling from one State to another State to take part in the programme," Ministry of Railways said in a statement.

It also added that this concession has been granted as a special case and it is admissible only in the normal train services and not for booking of Special Trains or coaches.

"The concessional return journey tickets may also be issued on payment of one single journey fares of Second or Sleeper class Mail/Express fares to persons travelling more than 300 Kms from the journey commencing station to the station serving the place of the Festival," read the release.

Adding that the concession will be provided on production of requisite certificate in the prescribed railway format from the Secretary of concerned Department of Human Resource Development of various states, the ministry said: "Certificates will not be issued to those whose travelling expenses are to be borne by the Central or state government or a local body or statutory or a corporation or a government undertaking or a university."

Further, it added that supplementary charges, reservation charges, and other applicable charges, etc shall be levied in full for both directions. (ANI)

