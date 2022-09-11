Indian Railways' overall revenue grows by 38% over the past year

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): The Ministry of Railways on Sunday said the overall revenue of Indian Railways grew by 38% till August this year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The ministry said that the overall revenue of Indian Railways at the end of August'22 was Rs 95,486.58 cr, showing an increase of Rs. 26271.29 cr (38%) over the corresponding period of last year.

Passenger traffic revenue also grew by 116% as compared to last year, said the ministry.

"The revenue from passenger traffic was Rs 25,276.54cr with an increase of Rs 13,574.44 cr (116%) over the corresponding period of last year. Passenger traffic also increased as compared to last year in both the segments, reserved as well as unreserved," the ministry informed.

The growth from the long-distance reserved mail express trains has been sharper than the same in passenger and suburban trains.



"The other coaching revenue showed an increase of Rs.811.82 cr (50%) over the corresponding period of last year. This growth is being fuelled by robust growth in the Parcel segment of Indian Railways," the Railway Ministry further said.

Earlier in March this year, Central Railway had stood at number one position in the parcel revenue among all the zonal railways, as per the Central railways while the Northern Railway earned Rs. 100 crores parcel revenue during the current Financial Year, the Northern railways had informed in June this year.

As per the ministry, Goods revenue has increased by 20% (Rs 10,780.03 cr) which was Rs 65,505.02cr in the corresponding period of last year.

"This has been achieved through incremental loading of more than 58 MT and 18% growth in the NTKMs during the period. Food grains, fertilizer, cement, mineral oil, container traffic and Balance other goods segments have been important contributors in this growth, in addition to the coal transportation," the ministry said.

The sundry revenue also increased by 95% which was Rs 2267.60 cr in the corresponding period of last year.

Earlier in May, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited (IRFC), recorded a 37.90 % growth in its profit after tax at Rs 6,090 crore in 2021-22. (ANI)

