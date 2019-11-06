Indian Railways planning to resume services in Kashmir: Sources

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Indian Railways is planning to resume train services in Kashmir soon, official sources said on Wednesday.

The sources said a team will visit Jammu and Kashmir for inspection along with the local administration.

"A meeting took place today in Srinagar regarding resuming the train services in the Union Territory. Officers from railways, police and UT's administration were present in the meeting. Kashmir region Divisional commissioner called this meeting, and gave a green signal to restart train services," the sources said.

"Now the railway officers will visit within one to two days. After routine track fitness check-up, and after the trial run, train services in Kashmir will resume. It is likely to resume within a week," the sources said.

Train services in Kashmir were stopped soon after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

