Indian Railways procures new design of Refrigerated Parcel Van

New Delhi [India], Feb 1 (ANI): The Indian Railway on Saturday said that it has procured new design of Refrigerated Parcel Van with carrying capacity of 17 tonnes for transportation of highly perishable goods.

The procurement was done through Rail Coach Factory Kapurthala.

At present, Indian Railways has nine Refrigerated Parcel Vans available.

These Refrigerated Parcel Vans are booked on a round-trip basis and are charged at 1.5 times the freight of normal parcel vans as per the category of the train. (ANI)

