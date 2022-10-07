Indian Railways puts employees' welfare into sharp focus

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): The Indian Railways has been working at the forefront in the matters of employee engagement and welfare with digitalisation, pass facility, a final settlement on retirement, transfer cases taken up through Human Resource Management System (HRMS), according to the official statement issued on Friday.

As a result of such initiatives, there is a perceptible change in the performance indices of the human resource vertical. This is one of the most ambitious initiatives which is going to cater to the almost 12 lakh strong workforce of Indian Railways, as per the statement.

An official statement issued by the Ministry of Railways said that in recent months, large numbers of promotions have been given by Indian Railways so far in this financial year. Indian Railways has promoted 72,825 employees so far during the last 5 months of this Financial Year. Due to the sheer size, number of stakeholders and complexities involved, the implementation of any HR-related initiative is a mammoth task.



The statement further said that all the field units have risen to the challenge and roughly 6 per cent of employees have already benefited in the first 5 months of FY 2022-23. It is expected that 10-11 per cent of employees will be beneficiaries of promotion in this financial year. Compassionate ground appointments are another major welfare initiative of Indian Railways with approximately 6,000 cases of appointments every year. It is one of the major security nets available to railway employees.

It also read that in 2022, out of 928 selections due as of April 2022, 794 have been completed amounting to 86 per cent, thereby showing an increase of 40 per cent from the corresponding period last year. Out of 1063 selections due as of April 2021, 487 were completed until the end of August 2021 which amounts to roughly 46 per cent. The three better-performing Railways were ER, NR, and SER.

Moreover, in 2022, out of 3334 suitability tests due as of April 2022, 3,124 have been completed, amounting to 94%, thereby showing an increase of 14 per cent from the corresponding period last year. Out of 3035 suitability/trade tests due as of April 2021, 2,420 suitability/trade tests were completed by the end of August 2021 which amounts to roughly 80 per cent. The three better-performing Railways were ECoR, NR and SER.

Additionally, in 2022, out of 3,647 compassionate appointment cases due as of April 2022, 2,936 have been completed, amounting to 81 per cent, thereby showing an increase of 2 per cent from the corresponding period last year. Out of 5783 compassionate appointments due as of 1.1.2021, 4542 cases were completed till the end of August 2021 which amounts to roughly 79 per cent. The three better-performing Railways were ECoR, NCR and NR. (ANI)

