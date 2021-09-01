Indian Railways register highest freight in terms of loading and earning in August

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): Indian Railways has registered the highest freight figures in terms of loading and earnings during August 2021, despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Railways informed on Wednesday.

"Indian Railways freight loading during August 2021 was 110.55 million tonnes which is 16.87 per cent higher compared to August 2020 (94.59 million tonnes) for the same period. Indian Railways also earned Rs. 10,866.20 crore from freight loading during August 2021 which is 20.16 per cent higher compared to August 2020 (Rs. 9,043.44 Cr.)," the ministry informed in a press release.



Giving a brief, the ministry said that the important commodities transported during August 2021 includes 47.94 million tonnes of coal, 13.53 million tonnes of iron ore, 5.77 million tonnes of pig iron and finished steel, 6.88 million tonnes of food grains, 4.16 million tonnes of fertilizers, 3.60 million tonnes of mineral oil, 6.3 million tonnes of cement (excluding clinker) and 4.51 million tonnes of clinker.

"A number of concessions/ discounts are also being given in Indian Railways to make Railways Freight movement very attractive. The speed of freight trains has been enhanced in the existing network. Freight trains speed improvement leads to saving of costs for all stakeholders. Freight trains speed has doubled during last 19 months," the ministry said.

Further, the ministry said that COVID-19 has been used by Indian Railways as an opportunity to improve all-round efficiencies and performances. (ANI)

