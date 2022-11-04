Indian Railways revamping 40 stations to provide better amenities to passengers

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): To provide world-class facilities and comfort during the rail journey, the Ministry of Railways has accelerated the redevelopment of major stations across the country.

According to the data given by the Ministry, presently 40 Railway stations are being redeveloped to provide modern amenities. 14 Railway Stations are under tendering stage for redevelopment and they are likely to be awarded in the next 5 months.

Redevelopment of railway stations across the country will have a multiplier effect on the economy with increased job creation and improved economic growth.



The Ministry of Railways said in its statement that redevelopment of these Stations envisages the provision of spacious Roof Plaza, facilities such as food court, waiting lounge, children play area, designated space for local products, etc. The development will integrate various modes of transport with Railway Station viz. Metro, Bus, etc. and will also integrate both sides of the city with the station. The construction of station infrastructure will adopt green building technology and facilities for 'Divyangjans'. The stations will be developed on the concept of intelligent building, having state-of-the-art facilities for passengers. Station redevelopment will create a 'City Centre' like space at the station for the railway commuters as well as the general public.

Among 40 stations, Ayodhya, Tirupati, Puri, Somnath, Rameswaram, Madurai, Sabarmati, Jammu Tawi, Gwalior, Lucknow (Charbagh), Chennai Egamore and Gaya are some major stations where work is awarded and in progress in different stages of Survey, Site Mobilization and Construction. Whereas, New Delhi, CSMT, Kanpur Central, Chandigarh, Prayagraj, Kanyakumari, Ajni (Nagpur), Ghaziabad, Ludhiana, Cuttack, Banglore Cantt., Ahmedabad, Jodhpur and Delhi Cantt. are those Stations where work is under Tendering stage and likely to be awarded in next 4-5 months

It is worth mentioning that Rani Kamalapati station of the West Central Railway, Gandhinagar Capital station of the Western Railway and Sir M. Visveswaraya Terminal Station of the South Western Railway have been developed and commissioned.

The time frame for the construction of stations cannot be indicated at this stage as the station development program is complex and involves multiple stakeholders and various statutory clearances. (ANI)

