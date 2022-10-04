Indian Railways running 179 pairs of special trains till Chhath Puja to cope with rush

New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): To manage extra rush of passengers in the ongoing festive season, Indian Railways is running 2,269 trips of 179 pairs of special trains till Chhath Puja, this year.

According to the official statement of Ministry of Railways, as on November 3, 2022, Central Railway (CR) has notified 100 trips of seven pairs of special trains.

Similarly, East Central Railway (ECR) has notified 128 trips of 9 pairs of special trains, Eastern Coastal Railway (ECoR) has notified 94 trips of 6 pairs of special trains, Eastern Railway (ER) has notified 108 trips of 14 pairs of special trains, Northern Railway (NE) has notified 368 trips of 35 pairs of special trains, North Central Railway (NCR) has notified 223 trips of 8 pairs of special trains.

Meanwhile, North Eastern Railway (NER) has notified 34 trips of 2 pair special trains, North Frontier Railway (NFR) has notified 64 trips of 4 pair special trains, North Western Railway (NWR) has notified 134 trips of 5 pair special trains, Southern Railway (SR) has notified 56 trips of 22 pair special trains, South Eastern Railway (SER) has notified 14 trips of 2 pair special trains, South Central Railway (SCR) has notified 191 trips of 19 pair special trains, South Western Railway (SWR) has notified 433 trips of 22 special trains, West Central Railway (WCR) has notified 16 trips of 6 pair special trains and Western Railway (WR) has notified 306 trips of 18 pair special trains.

Additional RPF personnel have been deployed at major stations to ensure security of passengers. Officers are deployed on Emergency Duty at major stations to ensure smooth running of trains. Staff are deployed in various sections to attend any disruption of train service on priority.

The Ministry statement also read that "May I Help You" booths are kept operational at important stations where RPF Personnel and TTEs are deputed for proper assistance and guidance of the passengers. Medical Teams are available at major stations on call. Ambulance with paramedical team is also available.

Measures have been taken for frequent and timely announcement of arrival/departure of trains with platform numbers.

A watch on any malpractices - like cornering of seats, over charging and touting activity etc. by the Security and Vigilance Department staff is being done and strictly monitored. Instructions, for maintaining cleanliness at waiting halls, retiring rooms, platforms in particular, and at stations in general, have been given by Zonal Headquarters. (ANI)