Indian Railways set up fumigation tunnel in Haryana to curb coronavirus

Yamuna Nagar (Haryana) [India], Apr 6 (ANI): To curb the spread of highly contagious coronavirus, Indian Railways on Monday set up a fumigation tunnel at Jagadhri Workshop near Yamuna Nagar in Haryana.

People attending the workshop would undergo the process of spray fumigation while passing through a tunnel like chamber before going inside, in order to maintain cleanliness and reduce the risk of infection.

"To prevent the spread of coronavirus, a fumigation tunnel/sanitiser room has been set up, where when a person enters, fumigation spray would start and the entire body of the person would be sanitised on the way to the outgate," said Ministry of Railways on their Twitter handle.

With an increase of 490 coronavirus cases in the last few hours, India's positive cases crossed the 4000 mark, mounting to 4067, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. (ANI)

