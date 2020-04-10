Indian Railways set up isolation coaches in WB's Howrah in response to COVID-19

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], April 10 (ANI): The Indian Railways are preparing isolation coaches in West Bengal's Howrah to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

The coaches are placed at Tikiapara EMU car shed in the South Eastern Railway zone.

Earlier, the state reported 12 new positive coronavirus cases. The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 80.

This comes in the backdrop of the Indian Railways' earlier announcement of suspending the running of all passenger trains except for the operations of good trains carrying essential supplies amid the worst health crisis witnessed by the nation.

It also said earlier this week that it has converted 2,500 of its train coaches into isolation wards, achieving almost half of its target of making 5,000 such coaches, as part of government's efforts to combat coronavirus. (ANI)

