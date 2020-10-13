Indian Railways to run 196 pairs of festival special trains.

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Ministry of Railways has approved Zonal Railways' proposal for the operation of 196 pairs of Festival Special trains.

The trains will be operated between 20th October to 30th November. The fare applicable for these services will be that applicable for special trains.

"These services as far as possible should be operated at a minimum speed of 55 KMPH so that they are superfast services," the Ministry of Railways stated. (ANI)