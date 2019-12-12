Indian Railways to run special train for people of Odisha to visit Haridwar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): Indian Railways will run a special train named Baristha Nagarika Tirtha Yatra for Government of Odisha on December 13 between Balasore and Haridwar, a statement from the East Coast Railway said.

The statement said, "This Special Train will accommodate the senior citizens of Northern parts of Odisha to visit Haridwar on sponsorship by Odisha government."

"08415/08416 Bhubaneswar-Haridwar-Bhubaneswar Baristha Nagarika Tirtha Yatra Special will leave Balasore at 1145 hours on December 13 and will reach at Haridwar at 2215 hours on December 14. "On return, this train will leave Haridwar at 2200hrs on December 16 and will arrive at Balasore at 1015 hours on December 18," the statement said.

This train will run on Bhadrak-Balasore-Hijli-Adra-Gomoh-Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn.-Varanasi-Lucknow-Moradabad route having 15 Sleeper Class, 02 Guard cum luggage Vans and one Pantry Car in its composition.

"The train is being run by Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) for and behalf of State Government of Odisha. Infrastructural facilities are being provided by East Coast Railway. The passengers of the Tirtha Jatra Special Train will visit various places like Haridwar, Mansadevi Temple, Har ki Pauri including Ramjhula and Laxmanjhula at Hrisikesh also," the statement added. (ANI)

