Indian Railways to set up Kisan Rail: Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi [India], Feb 1 (ANI): The Indian Railways will set up a Kisan Rail through public-private partnership model, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday.

"Indian Railways will set up Kisan Rail through PPP arrangement, for transportation of perishable goods," Sitharaman said.

"Comprehensive measures for 100 water-stressed districts being proposed in this budget; agricultural credit target has been set at Rs 15 lakh crore," she added. (ANI)

