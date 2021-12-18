Indian School of Business to develop curriculum of 4 skilling programmes

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 18 (ANI): The Indian School of Business (ISB) and Telangana's State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) on Friday signed an MoU on strengthening employability skills in the state for undergraduate students.



As part of the MoU, ISB will develop and deliver the curriculum of four skilling programmes - Business Literacy Programme, Behavioral Skills Programme, Digital Literacy Programme and Entrepreneurial Literacy Programme, in its Learning Management System (LMS) platform as asynchronous recorded sessions by expert faculty from ISB.

The MoU was signed by ISB Deputy Dean Professor Deepa Mani and SBTET Secretary Dr C Srinath in the presence of Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao. Collegiate and Technical Education Commissioner Navin Mittal and ISB Dean Prof Madan Pillutla, IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan were also present.

"In 2014 one incubator was there in Hyderabad, now 57 incubators are there in the city so the ecosystem has been going constantly. In 2015 there were 400 startups and now there are about 6600 startups in 2021" said KTR. (ANI)

