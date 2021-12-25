Indian scientists have kept close watch on Omicron, says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Asking the countrymen not to panic over the rising Omicron cases in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the Indian scientists are keeping a close watch on the new variant of COVID-19.

In an address to the nation, PM Modi said, "Coronavirus has not gone anywhere. Indian scientists have kept a close watch on Omicron."

The Prime Minister also urged people not to panic and be alert.

"We are in the last week of 2021. 2022 is set to arrive. We need to be cautious during the festive period. Infections are rising across several nations due to a new variant of COVID Omicron. In India, there have been a few cases as well. I would urge all of you not to panic, be careful and alert," PM Modi said.

"The experience of fighting the pandemic so far shows that following all the guidelines at the individual level is a great weapon to combat Corona. The second weapon is vaccination," he added.

PM Modi also announced vaccination for children in age group of 15-18 years will begin from January 3, 2022.

The Prime Minister said that today more than 141 crore doses have been administered in India and more than 90 per cent eligible population has been vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine while over 61 per cent of the adult population is vaccinated with a double dose.

"Today, the nation has 18 lakh isolation beds, 5 lakh oxygen supported beds, 1.4 lakh ICU beds and 90,000 special beds for kids. Today, we have over 3,000 functional PSA Oxygen plants and 4 lakh cylinders have been provided to all states," said PM Modi.

"Those with comorbidities and above 60 years of age on the recommendation of their doctors will be eligible for precaution doses from January 10, 2022, onwards," said PM Modi.

Earlier on Thursday, the Prime Minister chaired a high-level meeting to review the efforts to combat COVID-19 and Omicron strain and emphasised the need to be "satark" and "saavdhan" in view of the new variant.

As per the Union Health Ministry, India has reported 7,189 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the nationwide case tally of the Omicron variant of coronavirus has reached 415. (ANI)