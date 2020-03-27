New Delhi [India], Mar 27 (ANI): In a first, Indian scientists have revealed a microscopic image of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
The image is from the throat swab sample of the first laboratory-confirmed COVID19 case in India, reported on January 30 in Kerala.
The findings have been published in the latest edition of the Indian Journal of Medical Research (IJMR). (ANI)
Indian scientists reveal microscopic image of novel coronavirus
ANI | Updated: Mar 27, 2020 20:21 IST
