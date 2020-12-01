'Indian security forces went 200 meters inside Pakistan to unearth tunnel used by terrorists to infiltrate'

By Ankur Sharma

New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): Indian security forces in a recent operation went almost 200 metres inside Pakistan's side to unearth a tunnel which was used by terrorists to infiltrate inside Indian territory, a top government official said on Tuesday.

"Security forces went inside Pakistan for almost 200 meters which was the starting point of the tunnel, used by the terrorists eliminated last week by Indian forces," a top official said.

A 150-metre long underground tunnel suspected to be used by terrorists for infiltration was detected near International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba sector on November 22.

In the third week of November, security forces recovered mobile phones from the possession of terrorists killed by them which helped the forces to unearth a tunnel.



Border Security Force (BSF) DG Rakesh Asthana on Tuesday talked about the operation during Raising Day and said, "On the basis of the analysis of mobile phones recovered from terrorists eliminated by security forces, on November 22, BSF unearthed a tunnel used by terrorists to infiltrate in Samba sector."

Asthana said this on the Raising Day of BSF while giving a speech. Though the DG BSF didn't say anything on the operational part of it.

The tunnel was detected in a joint operation by Border Security Force (BSF) and Jammu and Kashmir police.

"It seems terrorists involved in Nagrotra encounter used this 150-metre long tunnel as it's a fresh one. We believe they had a guide who took them till highway," BSF Jammu frontier, Inspector General, NS Jamwal had said.

The tunnel exit was in thick bushes carefully concealed and meticulously covered with soil and wild growth. The mouth of the tunnel was strengthened and reinforced by the sandbags with markings of Karachi, Pakistan. It was a freshly dug tunnel and appears to be used for the first time. It appears that proper engineering effort has gone in making the tunnel which shows the hand of the establishment.

On November 19, security forces neutralized four terrorists in the Nagrota encounter in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

