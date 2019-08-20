New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard held a high-level meeting with Sri Lanka Coast Guard at Coast Guard headquarters here on Tuesday in which both sides agreed to strengthen co-operation in addressing maritime issues.
A Defence Ministry release said the Indian side was led by Director General Coast Guard K Natarajan while the Sri Lankan delegation was headed by Rear Admiral Samantha Wimalathunge.
The meeting took place as part of MoU signed between the two sides for establishing a collaborative relationship to combat transnational illegal activities at sea and develop regional co-operation.
The two sides also referred to the apprehension of two fishing boats by Sri Lanka involved in drug trafficking based on information exchange undertaken with Indian Coast Guard.
The two sides agreed to continued capacity building of Sri Lanka Coast Guard by Indian Coast Guard and mutual co-operation in multilateral forums. (ANI)
Indian, Sri Lankan Coast Guard to strengthen cooperation in maritime issues
ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 21:33 IST
New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard held a high-level meeting with Sri Lanka Coast Guard at Coast Guard headquarters here on Tuesday in which both sides agreed to strengthen co-operation in addressing maritime issues.