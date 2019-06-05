Indian Sukhois to fly with French Rafales in war games

By Ajit K Dubey

New Delhi (India), Jun 5 (ANI): Sukhoi fighter jets of the Indian Air Force will head to France this month-end to participate in Garuda-series aerial war games with the French Rafale fighter aircraft.

In one of the biggest wargames between the air forces of the two countries, the Indian contingent would get an opportunity to fly with the Rafale planes, which are going to be inducted in India from September this year.

"A war game with the French Air Force is planned to be held at a French air base under which the team will leave by month-end. The Bareilly-based 24 Squadron 'Hawks' is expected to represent India," IAF sources said.

The plan is still waiting for the final approval of the competent authorities, they said.

India and France had recently held naval drills in the Arabian Sea under the Varuna series wargames in which Indian naval fighters along with the Rafale-M of the French Air Force took part.

India and France are strategic partners and have been enhancing their strategic cooperation over the last many years.

India has also opted for French submarines in the form of the Scorpenes for its Navy under the Project 75.

The Narendra Modi government had signed a deal for 36 Rafale fighters in the year 2016. The first squadron would be based in Ambala while the second one would go to Hashimara on the China border. (ANI)

