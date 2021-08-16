Indian Tokyo Olympics contingent meets PM Modi over breakfast today

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): The Indian Tokyo Olympics contingent on Monday went to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, the official residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have breakfast with him.

PM Modi is hosting the Olympics contingent for breakfast today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the Olympic athletes after the conclusion of his Independence Day speech at the Red Fort in the national capital.

Athletes of the Indian contingent who had participated in the Tokyo Games, including javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, India's first-ever Gold Medallist in track and field, Mirabai Chanu along with officials of the Sports Authority of India (SAI), were among those present at the Red Fort on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day.



PM Modi in his Independence Day speech on Sunday applauded the Indian Olympic athletes and said the country was proud of them for bringing glory to the nation and that their feat has inspired the future generation.

PM Modi also said awareness regarding sports and fitness has come within the country and the results were seen during the Tokyo Olympics.

India recorded its best-ever medal haul at the recently concluded Olympics by bagging a total of seven medals - one Gold, two silver, and four bronze.

On Saturday, the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind hosted a 'High Tea' for the Indian Contingent of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre. The Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu also graced the occasion.

The President congratulated the entire Indian Contingent for their excellent efforts. He also appreciated the role played by the coaches, support staff, family members, and well-wishers who contributed to their preparations. (ANI)

