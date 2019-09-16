Indian troops suffer minor injuries in ceasefire violation at Mendhar, Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 16(ANI): Indian troops have reportedly suffered minor injuries in the unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Mendhar sector on Sunday.

The injured have been evacuated and are undergoing treatment. Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation at about 2230 hours by firing of small arms and intense shelling with mortars in Balakote, Mendhar sector.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

Ever since India announced move to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, a rattled Pakistan has frequently resorted to ceasefire violations along the LOC.

These violations have been retaliated effectively by the Indian Army. (ANI)

