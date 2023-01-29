Indian tunes based on ragas, drone show among highlights of Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk

New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Indian tunes based on Indian classical ragas and drone show are among the highlights of the Beating Retreat ceremony which is graced by President Droupadi Murmu at Vijay Chowk in the national capital on Sunday.

Twenty-nine captivating, foot-tapping Indian tunes are being played by the music bands of the Army, the Navy, the Air Force and the State Police and the Central Armed Police Force amid lashing rain the national capital.

The military bands enthralled audience at Beating Retreat ceremony. The Naval band performed 'Ekla Cholo Re' on the occasion.

The ceremony marks the formal end of Republic Day celebrations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are also present on the occasion.



The event will witness the country's biggest Drone Show, comprising 3,500 indigenous drones.

The drone show will light up the evening sky over the Raisina Hills, weaving myriad forms of national figures, events through smooth synchronisation. It will depict the success of the startup ecosystem, technological prowess of the country's youth and pave the way for future path-breaking trends. The drone show will be organised by Botlabs Dynamics.

For the first time, a 3D anamorphic projection will be organised during Beating Retreat Ceremony on the facade of the North and South Block.

The event will come to a close with the ever-popular tune of 'Sare Jahan se Acha'.

The principal conductor of the ceremony is Flight Lieutenant Leimapokpam Rupachandra Singh. While Sub Maj Diggar Singh is leading the Army Band, the Naval and Air Force band commanders are M Anthoni Raj and Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar. The conductor of the State Police and CAPF bands are Asstt Sub Inspector Prem Singh.

The ceremony traces its origins to the early 1950s when Major Roberts of the Indian Army indigenously developed the unique ceremony of display by the massed bands. It marks a centuries-old military tradition when the troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms and withdrew from the battlefield and returned to the camps at sunset at the sound of the Retreat. Colours and Standards are cased and flags are lowered. The ceremony creates nostalgia for the times gone by. (ANI)

