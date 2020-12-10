Indian woman, Nigerian man held in Delhi with drugs worth Rs 10 cr

Bengaluru (Karnataka)/New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): An Indian woman and a Nigerian man have been arrested in Delhi with 10.5 kg of amphetamine, a narcotic drug worth Rs 10 crore in the international market, said Railway Police Force (RPF) on Wednesday.

Accused Srimathi (25), a resident of Delhi, and Cheema Vitalis (40) were arrested on Tuesday when they were trying to board a train from New Delhi railway station for Bengaluru.



"During checking, 10.5 kg of amphetamine worth Rs 10 crore in the international market was recovered from their bags. The drug was being taken to Bengaluru city for rave parties," an RPF officer said.

An FIR against them was registered under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Further investigation is underway, police said. (ANI)

