Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Governor of Indiana state Eric Holcomb (Picture Credit: Eric Holcomb/Twitter)

Indiana Guv meets PM Modi, discusses ideas for future collaborations

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 21:47 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): The Governor of the US state of Indiana Eric Holcomb on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here and discussed ideas for future collaborations between India and the American state.
"So honoured to meet @PMOIndia @NarendraModi. We discussed ideas for future collaborations between India and Indiana, including our shared love of sports," the Governor tweeted.
Prime Minister Modi returned from his week-long visit to the USA on Saturday.
Modi had emplaned for New Delhi on Friday after delivering a speech at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly and holding a series of bilaterals. The Prime Minister also met CEOs of several top global companies in Houston and New York.
He had attended the mega 'Howdy Modi!' event, which was held in Houston in his honour on Sunday. The community summit, which was attended by over 50,000 people from the Indian-American community, was held to welcome the PM. It also saw Modi jointly address the massive gathering with US President Donald Trump, who flew in especially from Washington DC to be a part of the event.
During his official trip, the Prime Minister was also honoured with the Global Goalkeeper Award by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for his contributions to the cleanliness drive and efforts to improve access to sanitation in India through Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan.
Friday's speech at the UNGA was the Modi's first to the world body after being given a thumping mandate by the people of India to assume power for a second term. During the speech, he highlighted India's contribution to the global community in fighting climate change.
The PM had also addressed the UN Climate Action Summit on Monday, amongst a string of other engagements. (ANI)

