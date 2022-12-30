Indians are naturally exposed to virus and have herd immunity: Dr Vaibhav Suresh of Fortis Hospital, Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 29 (ANI): Urging the people not to panic and follow the Covid protocols religiously, Dr Vaibhav Suresh, Specialist Preventive Health, Fortis Hospital on Thursday said Indians were naturally exposed to the virus and have developed herd immunity as a result.

While talking to ANI, he said, "We can definitely expect the cases to rise in the coming days. However, it will be mild as BF.7 variant already existed in India. It is not new for us."

Talking about the trend in India during the last three covid waves he said, "When there is a surge in cases in East Asia, around 35-40 days later there will be a spike in India."

Emphasizing the covid protocols, Dr Vaibhav Suresh asked the elderly to be extra vigilant and cautious.

"Those above 60 are more prone to covid in general and the BF.7 variant. The elderly need to follow standard covid protocols. Increase immunity and have healthy food."

Dr Vaibhav Suresh also stressed immunisation for all.



"Suppose they have any inhibitions with respect to injectable vaccines, in that case, they can consider the intra-nasal vaccine which is being manufactured by Bharat Biotech which might be available in the coming few days," he added.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Health Department said that two passengers coming from Dubai tested positive for the Coronavirus infection at Chennai airport on Wednesday.

"Two passengers who arrived from Dubai tested positive at the Chennai airport today. Both of them hailed from the Alangudi district of Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai. Their test samples have been sent to State Public Health Laboratory," the state Health Department said.

As per the information, at least 39 international travellers have tested positive for Covid infection in the last three days as the government of India started randomly testing international passengers arriving at the airports for Coronavirus from 24 December onwards.

All international passengers travelling from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand to India will have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR tests before departure and upload a report on the Air Suvidha portal from January 1, 2023, said Union Health Ministry sources on Thursday.

Incidentally, a recent surge has been observed in Covid cases across the world, including in countries like China and the US.

BF.7 variant is believed to be the major factor behind the surge. (ANI)

