Indians are not guinea pigs, you can't use Covaxin rollout as phase 3 trial: Manish Tewari

New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): Congress leader Manish Tewari on Wednesday said that emergency use authorization to COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' raises concerns on its efficacy as phase three trials have not been completed and its roll out can't be used as phase three trial. He said Indians "are not guinea pigs".

"Covaxin was licensed by the government for emergency use. Now government is saying that the recipient won't be able to pick and choose the vaccine which he's administered. When phase three trials of Covaxin is not complete, it raises various concerns on its efficacy," Tewari told ANI.

The former union minister said the government should act in a manner whereby there's complete confidence in people.



"Either government shouldn't roll out Covaxin till its efficacy and reliability is completely established and phase 3 trials are over. It should act in a manner whereby there's complete confidence in people. You can't use rollout as phase three trial, Indians are not guinea pigs," he said.

Covaxin is an indigenous vaccine against COVID-19 developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR.

NITI Aayog Member (Health) VK Paul had said on Tuesday that Covisheild and Covaxin have been tested on thousands of people and side effects are negligible. He said the two "are safest of the vaccines."

The first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive is scheduled to start from January 16. (ANI)

