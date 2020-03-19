Indians fought coronavirus epidemic firmly, took necessary precautions: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the world is going through a serious phase and citizens have fought the novel coronavirus epidemic firmly.

"The whole world is going through a very serious phase of crisis at this time. Generally, whenever a natural crisis comes, it is limited to a few countries or states. But this time this crisis is such, which has put the entire human race in crisis all over the world," Modi said in his address to the nation.

"In these two months, 130 crore citizens of India have fought the coronavirus epidemic firmly and took necessary precautions. The belief that we are not prone to the global coronavirus pandemic is not right. Hence, it is important that every Indian should be alert," he added.

The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in India stands at 167, including 25 foreigners. Four deaths (one each) have been reported in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement. (ANI)