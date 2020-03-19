Indians stranded in foreign countries should be helped and brought back if needed, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urges PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should ensure that Indians stranded in foreign countries are provided help immediately and brought back quickly if needed.

The Congress leader also welcomed the initiative by PM Narendra Modi to address the nation on Thursday evening.

"I have been urging the Prime Minister to speak to the people since days on the issue of coronavirus. He has held talks with heads of SAARC nations but we wanted him to speak on the issue in the House or talk with the people. I would also urge the Prime Minister to ensure that Indian citizens who are stranded in foreign countries should be provided immediate help and also brought back if the need arises," Chowdhury told ANI here.

PM Modi on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the ongoing efforts to contain COVID-19 in India.

"Ways to further strengthen India's preparedness (over coronavirus) were discussed. This includes further enhancing testing facilities," an official statement after the review meeting said.

The Prime Minister will address the nation at 8 p.m. on Thursday and is expected to talk about issues relating to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat the pandemic that has claimed more than 7,500 lives across the world.

So far, as many as 169 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs. (ANI)

