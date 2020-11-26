India's 61 pc of daily new COVID-19 cases contributed by six states/UT

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): As many as 60.72 per cent of new confirmed cases in the country were reported from Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday.

These states have registered 44,489 new positive cases in the last 24 hours.

Kerala leads the tally with 6,491 new COVID-19 cases, followed by Maharashtra (6,159 cases), Delhi (5,246 cases), West Bengal (3,528 cases), Rajasthan (3,285 cases) and Uttar Pradesh (2,305 cases) in the last 24 hours.



As per the COVID-19 fatality data by the Ministry, 60.50 per cent of the 524 case fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours are concentrated in six states/Union Territories, including Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi with 99 deaths reported the maximum new fatalities, while Maharashtra witnessed loss of 65 lives due to the infection, followed by West Bengal with 51 deaths.

India's present active caseload (4,52,344 cases) is 4.88 per cent of the total positive cases and has been sustained below the 5 per cent mark.

Total recovered cases in India are nearing 87 lakhs (86,79,138). The national recovery rate stands at 93.66per cent today with 36,367 recoveries registered in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

