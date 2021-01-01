India's active COVID caseload drops to 2.54 lakh after 179 days, says Health Ministry

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): India's total active caseload continues to exhibit a sustained downward movement and it has significantly dropped to 2.54 lakh (2,54,254) on Friday after 179 days, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The total active cases were 2,53,287 on July 6, 2020.

According to a MoHFW release, India's present active caseload consists of just 2.47 per cent of India's total positive cases.

"The daily new cases in India in recent days have been around 20,000. The new cases in the last 24 hours were 20,035 whereas 23,181 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. Recoveries outnumbering daily new cases from last 35 days have ensured a consistent decline in active cases," the release said.

The health ministry said that the total recovered cases are nearing 99 lakh (98,83,461) and the gap between recovered cases and active cases, which is steadily increasing, has crossed 96 lakh and presently stands at 96,29,207.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 5,376 newly recovered cases. 3,612 people recovered in Maharashtra followed by 1,537 in West Bengal.

80.19 per cent of the new cases are concentrated in 10 States and UTs.

Kerala reported the highest daily new cases at5,215. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,509 new cases.

256case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Ten States/UTs account for80.47 per cent of new deaths.

Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (58). Kerala and West Bengal follow with 30 and 29 daily deaths, respectively.

Daily deaths have been less than 300 since the last 7 days. This has ensured that the mortality remains low and presently stands at 1.45 per cent.

Five States viz Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Delhi account for 63 per cent of total deaths in the country. (ANI)