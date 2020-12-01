New Delhi (India), December 1 (ANI): With 31,118 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, India's active cases stand at 4,35,603, much below the 5-lakh mark, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Tuesday.

While addressing a press meet, Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Health Ministry said, "Cumulative positivity rate has decreased in India from 7.15% to 6.69% during Nov ember 11 to December 1 period. In November 2020, the number of recoveries has been more than the number of new COVID-19 cases."

Health Secretary, on being asked how much time it will take to vaccinate the entire country, said, "I just want to make this clear that the government has never spoken about vaccinating the entire country. It is important that we discuss such scientific issues, based on factual information only."

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Director General (DG), Dr Balram Bhargava said, "Adverse events do occur with drugs or vaccines or any other health intervention. It is the role of the regulator after collating all data to ascertain or refute whether there is a causal link between the event and intervention."

While the tally of COVID-19 cases stood at 94,62,810, a net decline of 11,349 cases has been recorded in the total active cases in the last 24 hours. As many as 41,985 new recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours.

Now, COVID-19 statistics across the states are:



Maharashtra reported 4,930 new COVID-19 cases, 6,290 recoveries/discharges and 95 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per State Health Department

Karnataka reported 1,330 new COVID-19 cases, 886 recoveries and 14 deaths, according to the State Health Department

"Andhra Pradesh reported 685 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases in the State to 8,68,749. There are 7,427 active cases in the State and 8,54,326 people have recovered so far. The death toll is at 6,996", according to the state health department.

Tamil Nadu reported 1,404 new COVID-19 cases, 1,411 discharges and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the State Health Department

Kerala reported 5,375 new COVID-19 cases, 6,151 recovered cases and 26 deaths today. There are 61,092 active cases, 5, 44,864 recoveries and 2,270 deaths in the state till date, as per the Government of Kerala

Delhi reported 4,006 new COVID-19 cases, 5,036 recoveries, and 86 deaths, as per Delhi Health Department.

"Average daily positivity rate last week was 3.72%. Among all the big nations in the world, cases per million in India (at 211 cases/million) are the lowest. The trends of last seven days show that European nations are witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases," Bhushan said. (ANI)

