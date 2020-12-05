India's active COVID-19 caseload drops below 4.1 lakh, lowest in 136 days

New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): With India recording more recoveries than the new COVID-19 cases for the last eight days, the active coronavirus caseload dropped below 4.10 lakh (4,09,689) on Saturday, the lowest in 136 days, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.



"This is the lowest in 136 days. The total active cases were 4,11,133, on July 22, 2020. This has been made possible by the trend of recoveries exceeding new cases, which ensured a total net reduction of the active caseload," the ministry said in a release.

The country's present active caseload consists of just 4.26 per cent of the total positive cases.

As many as 36,652 new coronavirus cases were registered while 42,533 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

The rising recoveries have also improved the recovery rate to 94.28 per cent today.

The overall recovered stand at 90,58,822. The gap between recovered and active cases is nearing 86.50 lakh and presently stands at 86,49,133.

According to the Union Health Ministry's data, 78.06 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states/Union territories (UT).

Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 6,776 new discharges in the last 24 hours. As many as 5,496 people recovered in Kerala, followed by 4,862 in Delhi.

As much as 76.90 per cent of the new coronavirus cases were reported from 10 states and UTs. Kerala reported the highest number of new cases at 5,718 in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra with 5,229 infections.

As many as 512 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Ten states/UTs account for 78.32 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw a maximum, 127, casualties. Delhi and West Bengal follow with 73 and 52 deaths respectively. (ANI)





