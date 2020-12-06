India's active COVID-19 caseload further contracts to 4.03 lakh

New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): With India recording more recoveries than the new COVID-19 cases for the last nine days, the active coronavirus caseload dropped to 4.03 lakh (4,03,248) on Sunday, the lowest in 138 days, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"This is the lowest in 138 days. The total active cases were 4,02,529, on July 21, 2020," the Ministry said in a release.

The country's present active caseload consists of just 4.18 per cent of the total positive cases.

As many as 36,011 new coronavirus cases were registered while 41,970 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, and with this, the new recoveries have led to a net decline of 6,441 in the total Active cases.

The rising recoveries have also improved the recovery rate to 94.37 per cent today.

The overall recovered stand at 91,00,792. The gap between recovered and active cases is nearing 87 lakh and presently stands at 86,97,544.

According to the Union Health Ministry's data, 76.6 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and Union Territories.

Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 5,834 newly recovered cases, followed by Kerala with 5,820 new recoveries, and Delhi with 4,916 new recoveries.

As much as 75.70 per cent of the new coronavirus cases were reported from 10 states and UTs. Kerala reported the highest number of new cases at 5,848 in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra with 4,922 infections.

As many as 482 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Ten states/UTs account for 79.05 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw a maximum, 95, casualties. Delhi and West Bengal follow with 77 and 49 deaths respectively. (ANI)