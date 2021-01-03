India's active COVID-19 caseload plummets below 2.5 lakh

New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): India's coronavirus active cases continue to go down as the total number of confirmed cases has dropped below 2.5 lakhs on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As per the Ministry, this has been possible due to recovery cases exceeding new cases and a low number of fatalities per day.

"India's trajectory of active cases continues to follow a steadily dipping path. The total Active Caseload has dropped below 2.5 lakh (2,47,220) today," the Ministry said in a statement.

The country's present active caseload consists of just 2.39 per cent of India's total positive cases. The new recoveries of 20,923 in the last 24 hours have led to a net decline of 2,963 in the total active cases.



The ministry added that daily new recoveries for the last 37 days have been more than daily cases registered in the country.

"The daily new recoveries recorded in the country have been more than the daily cases registered since the last 37 days. The number of daily new cases in the last 24 hours is 18,177. While 20,923 cases recovered and discharged during the same duration," it said .

The total recovered cases stand at 99,27,310. The gap between Recovered Cases and Active Cases is increasing and presently stands at 96,80,090. 78.10 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 4,985 newly recovered cases. 2,110 people recovered in Maharashtra followed by 1,963 in Chhattisgarh. 81.81 percent of the new cases are from 10 States and UTs.

Giving further details, the ministry added, "Kerala reported the highest daily new cases at 5,328. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,218 new cases. Chhattisgarh recorded 1,147 new cases. 217 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Ten States/UTs account for 69.59 percent of new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (51). West Bengal and Kerala follow with 28 and 21 daily deaths, respectively." (ANI)

