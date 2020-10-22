India's active Covid-19 cases below 7.5 lakh mark for 2nd day in a row

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): With a spike of 54,044 new COVID-19 cases and 717 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count crossed the 76-lakh mark and reached 76,51,108 on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As per the MoHFW, the COVID-19 count includes 7,40,090 active cases and 67,95,103 cured/discharged/migrated cases. With 717 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total death count due to the disease has reached 1,15,914.

India has sustained its trend of maintaining the active cases below the 7.5 lakh mark for the second successive day on Wednesday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In the last 24 hours, the country has registered 61,775 recoveries whereas the new confirmed cases are only 54,044. This is when 10,83,608 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours.

With 1,58,852 total active cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country. While 14,15,679 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, 42,633 have died so far. The state has reported a total of 16,17,658, COVID-19 cases so far.

Among other severely affected states, Karnataka has 1,00,440 active cases, while 6,71,618 people have recovered, 10,696 have succumbed to the coronavirus.

A total of 3686 new cases, 47 deaths were reported in Delhi today. Total cases rose to 3,40,436 including 3,10,191 recoveries, discharges, migrations and 6128 deaths. Active cases stand at 24,117, Government of Delhi said.

Kerala reports 8,369 new COVID-19 cases, taking active cases in the state to 93,425. A total of 2,67,082 people have recovered till Wednesday, the state government said.



A total of 1,137 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths and 1,180 discharges were reported in Gujarat on Wednesday, taking total cases to 1,62,985, including 1,45,107 recoveries & 3,663 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 14,215.

As many as 1193 new COVID-19 cases and 1,070 discharges were reported in Haryana today. Total cases were at 1,53,367 including 10,187 active cases, 1,41,506 discharges and 1,674 deaths, State Health Department said.

As many as 499 new COVID-19 cases, 562 discharged cases and 23 deaths were reported in Punjab today, taking total positive cases to 1,29,088 till date, including 1,20,220 discharges, 4,808 active cases and 4,060 deaths, the State Health Department said.

Jammu and Kashmir Administration informed that UT has reported 624 new cases and 5 deaths today. The total positive cases in the UT rose to 89,582 including 8,088 active cases, 80,092 recoveries and 1,402 deaths.

Uttarakhand reported 505 new COVID-19 cases today, while 770 patients were cured. With the addition of new cases, the total positive cases in the state reached 59,106 including 52,632 recoveries and 960 deaths.

The Health Ministry in a tweet earlier today said that COVID-19 cases on oxygen support (in ICUs, through ventilators and Oxygen supported beds) have shown a significant decrease since the last week of September.

"This aligns with the national decline of active cases to less than 10 per cent of the total cases," it said.

There were 43,022 COVID-19 cases on oxygen support on September 1. A total of 72, 575 on October 1 and 57,357 on October 19, according to the data of Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 9,72,00,379 samples have been tested in the country for COVID-19 till Tuesday. (ANI)

