India's active COVID-19 count drops to 2.13 lakh

New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): India's total active caseload continues to manifest a sustained downward movement on Friday as it has dropped to 2,13,027 cases, consisting of just 2.03 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the daily new cases added to the country's COVID numbers have been below 20K in recent days. "The number of daily new cases in the last 24 hours is 15,590. 15,975 cases recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours," it said.

The new COVID-19 cases per million population in India in the last seven days are 87, which is one of the lowest in the world. The number is significantly low when compared with countries like Russia, Germany, Brazil, France, Italy, the USA and the UK.

The total recovered cases stand at 10,162,738 and the gap between recovered cases and active cases is steadily increasing and have crossed the 99 lakh mark which presently stands at 99,49,711.

The Ministry said that the difference in new recoveries outnumbering new cases has also improved the recovery rate to 96.52 per cent today.

81.15 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 4,337 newly recovered cases. 3,309 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 970 in Chhattisgarh.

77.56 per cent of the new cases are from 7 States and UTs.

Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 5,490, followed by Maharashtra with 3,579 and West Bengal with 680 new cases.

191 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Six States/UTs account for 73.30 per cent of new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (70). Kerala and West Bengal follow with 19 and 17 daily deaths, respectively.

Also, only 1 new death per million population was reported in India in the last seven days. "With a case fatality rate of 1.44 per cent, deaths per million population in the country are one of the lowest in the world," the MoHFW said. (ANI)