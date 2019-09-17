External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

India's appetite to shape global agenda is much more: Jaishankar

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 16:57 IST

New Delhi, [India] Sept 17 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday that India's foreign policy today has a much stronger connection with the national security policy and the country's appetite to shape global agenda is much more than before.
Addressing a press conference here to mark the first 100 days of the BJP-led government at the Centre in its second tenure, Jaishankar said that there is a stronger link now between domestic and foreign policy.
He said the country was leveraging global practices and partnerships to foster development and there were more technology and project-based outcomes.
"Collaborations have become a more salient part of foreign policy," he said and referred to North America, Europe, Northeast Asia, ASEAN, and the Gulf as among areas of active engagement.
Jaishankar said there is a much stronger connection between national security policy and foreign policy.
"Our appetite to shape global agenda is much more than before," he said, adding that this can be seen on issues such as climate change.
He said that in big debates at multilateral fora, India's views are heard more clearly.
Jaishankar said that Indian diaspora was a unique aspect of foreign policy.
"The diaspora is, of course, the forte and in many ways somewhat unique aspect of our foreign policy and that is underlined by what is going to be coming up very soon in the United States which is a big diaspora event in partnership with our Indian-American community," Jaishankar said.
The minister said India has to be seen and heard and its personality has to express itself on the international stage and referred to the manner which Yoga has gained prominence on the international stage. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 17:22 IST

Bihar: Governor Phagu Chauhan conducts prayers at Vishnupad...

Gaya (Bihar) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): The Governor of the state Phagu Chauhan on Tuesday reached here in the morning to conduct prayers at the Vishnupad temple.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 17:21 IST

PM Modi releases butterflies in Gujarat's Kevadia on his birthday

Kevadia (Gujarat) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday released basket full of fluttering butterflies at the Butterfly Garden here on his 69th birthday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 17:14 IST

Haryana Police integrates six citizen services with online portal SARAL

Chandigarh [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Taking the e-route to speed up delivery of services, Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava on Tuesday unveiled the integration of six citizen services of Haryana Police with the online platform Antyodaya-SARAL (Simple, All-Inclusive, Real-Time, Action

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 17:10 IST

West Bengal: Court reserves order on bail plea of former Kolkata...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): A court here on Tuesday reserved its order on the anticipatory bail plea of former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, who is accused of tampering with evidence in Saradha scam case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 17:10 IST

MP: Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh attend Sant Samagam in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday attended the congregation of saints, Sant Samagam here along with Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 17:05 IST

Yechury dismisses Centre's claim of normalcy in J and K

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): The CPI(M) on Tuesday rejected the Centre's claim of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir and is planning to move the Supreme Court on the latest situation in the erstwhile state after the government's last month's decisions.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 16:56 IST

Godavari boat tragedy: 25 deaths confirmed, 21 yet to be traced

Devipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Twenty-five people were confirmed dead in the Godavari riverboat capsize incident near Kacchuluru village, Sub Collector of Rampachodvaram said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 16:51 IST

Northern Army Commander witnesses integrated exercise in Ladakh,...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh on Tuesday witnessed an exercise by integrated troops of all arms and services in the Super High Altitude area in Eastern Ladakh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 16:46 IST

PM Modi visits his mother in Gandhinagar on 69th birthday; seeks...

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his mother Heeraben Modi on Tuesday at her residence to seek her blessings on the occasion of his 69th birthday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 16:40 IST

Ladakh: Army Chief visits Leh, interacts with members of 15th...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday visited the Fire and Fury Corps headquarters and interacted with members of the 15th Finance Commission, including its chairman NK Singh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 16:39 IST

SC judge recuses himself from disqualification case of Karnataka MLAs

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday postponed the hearing of pleas of disqualified Karnataka MLAs challenging former Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar's decision to disqualify them after Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar recused himself from the hearing.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 16:39 IST

Amazing, unforgettable to see water touching138 metres in Sardar...

Kevadia (Gujarat) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said once it was a big deal for Sardar Sarovar Dam to clock 122 metres of water but now its level has reached 138 metres.

Read More
iocl